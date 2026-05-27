CHEPSTOW-based community food club Food 4 U has received £20,000 from the National Lottery to help people keep their bills down.
Food 4 U makes surplus food from supermarkets available to members at discount prices.
The cheque was handed over by BBC Radio Wales presenter Roy Noble.
He also cut a ribbon at its base at the Rainbow Trust in Moor Street to mark its official opening on Monday (May 25).
They were also joined by the Mayor of Chepstow, Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter, and her Deputy Cllr Emma Becker
Food 4 U Chair Geraldine Smith said: “Chepstow Food 4 U is delighted to announce that it has been awarded £20,000 in National Lottery community funding to support our food club.
“Food 4 U helps the local community of Chepstow and surrounding area to access affordable food.
“The club is open every Monday between 10.00 and 11.30 am.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support the lottery community fund has given us.
“It will enable us to make a real difference to families in the Chepstow area.
“Food 4 U is about more than food – it’s about dignity, connection and making sure no one feels alone.
“The project aims to reduce food insecurity, tackle social isolation, improve wellbeing and provide healthy food choices.”
Anyone can join the club for a £1 annual membership fee and £5 for a bag of food.
There are currently more than 100 families registered with the club.
Mr Noble paid tribute the work of the club and the volunteers who run it.
He said: “I’ve been to many charitable organisations which centre on food but this is different because people pay £5 and get a bag of food.
“It’s the volunteers that make it.
“Volunteers are the cement that hold the social fabric of a community together.”
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