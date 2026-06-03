Early morning commuters were shocked to see that vandals had attacked the planters and seating areas in Monnow Street, with some brought to tears by the mindless act.
Five planters and the seating areas that had been placed there during the latter part of the Covid lockdowns had seen their plants uprooted and dirt thrown around the street by 7.30am on the morning of Saturday May 30.
Efforts were made that morning to clear the debris off the streets with some residents replanting some of the uprooted plants which would have died without soil around the roots.
It is hoped that the CCTV cameras in use throughout the town.
Following extensive campaigning in 2014, an upgraded £85,000 wireless CCTV network was reinstated throughout the town and the original fixed cameras were replaced with modern dome cameras using wireless radio technology.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We had a call at about 2.35pm on 30 May reporting some plants and seating areas that had been installed on Monnow Street had been damaged overnight, CCTV is being reviewed and anyone with any information that could help is asked to call Gwent police on 101, quoting 2600169204, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
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