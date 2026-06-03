A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We had a call at about 2.35pm on 30 May reporting some plants and seating areas that had been installed on Monnow Street had been damaged overnight, CCTV is being reviewed and anyone with any information that could help is asked to call Gwent police on 101, quoting 2600169204, you can send a direct message on Facebook or X,or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/