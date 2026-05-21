THE long-anticipated planning application to build a new Lidl foodstore in Ross-on-Wye has been submitted to Herefordshire planners.
After looking for a suitable site to build a new store in town for several years, the discounter has settled on developing proposals for a Lidl supermarket off Starling Road. Representatives from the retailer conducted a public consultation in the town earlier this year.
The application details the erection of a food store with associated car parking, landscaping, drainage and other engineering works.
The application states: “The proposal has been carefully developed in response to the site’s prominent gateway location, surrounding residential context and the requirements of local policies.
“The scheme delivers a high-quality, single-storey building that is appropriately scaled and designed to integrate with its surroundings in terms of form, massing and materiality.
“The layout adopts a landscape-led approach, incorporating structural planting, boundary retention and sustainable features to soften the visual impact of the development.”
George Ledward, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said previously: “It is no secret that we have been keen to deliver a new Lidl food store to serve Ross for some time.
“We are delighted to propose this new store off Starling Road, which would increase local shopping choice, create new jobs, and provide easy access to our high-quality and affordable products.”
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