AN evening with Matt Majendie is being staged in Ross-on-Wye where he will reveal all about the Inside of Red Bull Racing.
The book talk is being hosted by Rossiter Books and St Mary’s Church on Thursday, June 11.
Matt is a sports journalist, author and podcast host who spent the Formula One season in 2025 with the Red Bull Racing team – at the races, in the garage, on the pit wall and behind the scenes at the factory.
Throughout the season he hosted the Inside Track podcast with co-host Rick Edwards to give the inside track on how the team fared and what really went down in a dramatic season which went down to the final race of a 24-race marathon.
It was also one of the most controversial and dramatic years in the history of the sport.
In the book, Matt joins the team as Christian Horner's dominant reign as team supremo finally runs its course, as drivers come and go - youngster Liam Lawson brutally axed after just two races - and Verstappen wrestles with the limitations of a car that refuses to be tamed, fighting with rivals like Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, taking the season down to its final minutes.
No journalist has been given the level of access that Matt enjoyed as he found himself walking the secretive corridors of the hi-tech team factory in the UK; trackside at race after race; inside the garage, on the driver's luxury yachts, and even racing the streets of Monaco with Max Verstappen.
Matt is also the author of Nazaré, Life and Death with the Big Wave Surfers, and he is the ghost writer of Sir Chris Hoy's All That Matters.
The book talk is being held at St Mary’s Church at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £9 from Rossiter Books 01989 564464.
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