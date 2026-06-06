A vehicle reversing the wrong way on the M48 may have been the reason for today’s lane closures, according to National Highways.
Today (June 6) at approximately 11.15am, National Highways reported that all lanes were closed on the M48 Westbound at Junction 1 due to ‘road management.’
In an update to The Forest Review, National Highways said: “This restriction may have been owing to a vehicle reversing the wrong way on the motorway.”
We have been told the lanes remain closed and the official live status is still due to “road management”.
We will provide updates when we receive them.
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