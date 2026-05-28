People who commute via the A40 Over roundabout near Gloucester can expect their travel time to double amid fears bridge repairs will cause nine months of “major disruption”.
That is what a Gloucestershire County Council meeting heard as hospital chiefs were quizzed over what plans they have to deal with the expected delays.
The Over bridge, which carries the dual carriageway of the A40 across the River Severn, is a key part of the road network connecting Gloucester and Cheltenham with the Forest of Dean, Ross and Wales.
National Highways is set to invest £7m in essential maintenance for the bridge which was built in the 1970s and sees around 5,000 vehicles an hour during peak times.
This work, which includes repairs to the concrete, new waterproofing and better drainage, is expected to extend the life of the bridge and reduce the risk of unplanned closures for emergency maintenance work in the future.
However, traffic delays are expected during the works which are planned to begin next month and continue until March 2027.
Newent and Taynton Councillor Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents) raised the issue at the health overview and scrutiny committee at Shire Hall on May 26.
She asked if health chiefs were aware of the planned refurbishment “which will cause major disruption for nine months and the impact it will have on the Forest of Dean district residents attending medical appointments”.
Cllr Gooch asked if more hospital appointments for residents west of the Severn could take place in the Forest of Dean.
“That work is due to start on June 8 and, obviously, I’m aware that it will affect anyone coming across from the Forest district into work even,” she said.
“Has any consideration been made to increase capacity at the Forest hospital, where possible?”
Al Sheward, chief operating officer at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said they have started to look at the daily traffic that comes from the Forest of Dean.
He said they were looking into the issue for both patients and staff.
“I’m aware that the ambulance service are also looking at it because I understand it is a single lane road and there are complications with that,” he said.
“We’ve only become aware of this relatively recently and have started to do some exploratory work to see what we can do with patients but also our staff as well.
“I understand it’s going to extend their travel time or double their travel time.”
Cllr Gooch asked when they would have that information.
Mr Sheward said they have a team looking at it and are hoping they should know more by the end of next week.
South Western Ambulance Trust has been approached for comment.
Preparation works will begin on June 8, 2026 to install the site compound which will be located on the verge area between the dedicated slip road from the A417 Over Causeway to the A40 Westbound.
As a result, the slip road will be closed to traffic and will remain closed for the duration of the works.
The main works will commence on June 29, 2026 until March 2027, using a mixture of lane closures, contraflows and a reduced speed limit of 30mph for the safety of motorists and workers. There will also be some unavoidable overnight closures with a clearly marked diversion route.
This ensures the vital route can remain open throughout the works whilst ensuring the safety of users and workers.
Traffic management is set in a phased approach to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum:
- June to March 2027 – Total Closure A417 Over Causeway to A40 Westbound Slip Road.
- June to July 2026 – Lane 2 closures in both directions
- July to October 2026 – Eastbound carriageway closure with single lane contraflow on the westbound carriageway
- October 2026 to January 2027 – Westbound carriageway closure with single lane contraflow on the eastbound carriageway
- January to February 2027 – Lane 2 closures in both directions
- February to March 2027 – Removal of all traffic management
CCTV monitoring and a free recovery service will be provided for the duration of the works, with temporary traffic lights at Over Roundabout have been considered to ensure traffic flow. This will be monitored throughout the scheme and introduced if necessary.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the project. However, right‑turn movements will be temporarily restricted, requiring short diversions via the A40 Highnam and A40 Over roundabouts.
The eastbound bus lane will remain in operation up to Horseshoe Drive, where it will merge into the temporary road layout.
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