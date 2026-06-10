A WOMAN in her 70s sustained minor injuries, following a traffic collision in Yorkley this morning (Wednesday, June 10).
Gloucestershire Police said at approximately 9.40am, a car collided with a parked car on Bailey Hill, Yorkley, causing it to overturn.
A police spokesperson said: “The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 70s, was assessed at the scene by paramedics and thankfully only sustained minor injuries.
“The road was blocked until around 11.30am while the vehicle was recovered.”
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