CHANGES to mental health support services in Gloucestershire have taken a further step forward as part of wider plans to improve adult social care across the county.
From Monday, June 1, Gloucestershire County Council has taken direct responsibility for the Mental Health Social Work service, which was previously delivered on the council’s behalf by Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust (GHC).
Council leaders say the move will help create more joined-up services for residents by allowing teams to work more closely together and use the same systems. The change is also expected to improve information sharing, reduce duplication and support a greater focus on early intervention and prevention.
The transfer marks the first stage of a wider programme approved by the council’s cabinet in July 2025, which will see a number of adult social care services brought back under direct council management.
Residents currently receiving support from the service will see no change, with both organisations working together to ensure a smooth transition. NHS clinical services will not be affected by the changes.
Councillor Dr Kate Usmar, cabinet member for Adults’ Support and Independence at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This is an important step forward in strengthening the support we provide for people with mental health needs in Gloucestershire.
“By bringing services closer together, we can offer more joined-up support, improve how we work across teams and focus more on early help and prevention.
“Most importantly, this means a better experience for the people who rely on our services with care that is more coordinated, responsive and focused on what matters to them.”
The county council and GHC said they had worked closely throughout the process to support staff and maintain continuity of care.
Further changes are planned later this year, with Occupational Therapy, Supported Accommodation and Reablement services also set to transfer to the council.
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