Tanya Pritchard, owner of the business, explained: “We opened Forest Sweets and Treats on the 1st June 2024, our aim was to reincarnate a Traditional Sweet Shop. Myself and my husband travelled all over the UK first looking at other set ups, what worked and what didn't, throughout this process we took on board that we were never going to compete with local supermarkets and would never try to, as this would be a big mistake to try and compete with them.