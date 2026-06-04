STROKE survivors, carers and family members are being invited to attend a new support group launching in Coleford this month.
ReConnect Gloucestershire is hosting fortnightly Stroke Support Group sessions at The Main Place in Coleford, providing a welcoming environment for people affected by stroke to meet others, share experiences and access support.
The first session takes place on Tuesday, June 16, and will run as a morning meeting. Organisers say the group is open to stroke survivors, relatives, friends and carers, with attendees encouraged to come along for a chat and a cup of tea.
The sessions aim to help people connect with others facing similar challenges and support their recovery and wellbeing within the local community.
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