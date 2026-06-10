Despite the threat of rain, Celtic Collectors featuring Mike Keaton on mandolin, entertained around 50 people at St Mary’s RC Church ‘strawberries and cream’ garden party on Sunday June 7.
This was the first event held in the garden since it was fully re-paved. Canon Nicholas James thanked everyone for their attendance, especially those who worked hard to make the event a success. He hoped that now the garden had been renovated, there could be many more community events held in the church garden.
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