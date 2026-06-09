NEWENT Cycling Group has organised a 28-mile ride, in a bid to raise money for local charities.
On Sunday, June 14 from 10am, cyclists will take on the Newent Loop, a 28-mile circular ride created in 2015.
The ride, which looks to raise money for Great Oaks Hospice and Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, was organised by Newent Cycling Group and Cllr Richard Burton, the Active Travel Champion for the Forest of Dean District Council.
Cllr Richard Burton said: “I looked for something to promote cycling, and having ridden the NCL a couple of times, I thought it could be used to encourage people to dust off their bikes and go for a ride in the country, and remember how easy, convenient and fun cycling is.
“We hope everyone will have a great day and will tell all their friends for next year.”
Each participating cyclist will receive a medal. It is £3 to enter for solo riders and £10 for families.
The event has already seen a lot of interest, with almost 90 riders signed up including individuals, families and couples.
The Forest Review understands the idea is to run this event as a pilot this year, and then make it an annual event.
Registration for this year’s event is from 9am, with parking available at Newent Lake.
You can find out more information by calling Steve on 07830 379313 or book your place by emailing [email protected]
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