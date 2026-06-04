PLANS to secure UNESCO Biosphere status for the Forest of Dean have been delayed after councillors voted to extend the consultation process by a further six months.
The latest decision follows a heated Full Council debate last month when councillors backed a motion to pause the application process amid concerns that key groups had not been sufficiently consulted.
At a meeting of Forest of Dean District Council on Thursday, May 21, members considered a motion relating to the proposed UNESCO Biosphere designation and agreed that more time should be given for engagement with residents, community groups, landowners and other stakeholders before a formal application is submitted.
The decision means the council will continue gathering views and providing information about the proposal until later this year, allowing people additional time to understand what the designation could mean for the district and to share their opinions.
A UNESCO Biosphere is an internationally recognised status awarded to areas where communities, businesses and the natural environment work together sustainably. Supporters of the proposal say it would provide international recognition for the Forest of Dean while helping to attract investment, strengthen partnerships and support education and research opportunities.
The council has repeatedly stressed that the designation would not introduce new laws, planning restrictions or changes to existing rights and traditions within the Forest.
Councillors also discussed the timing of the application in relation to planned local government reorganisation across Gloucestershire. Members were told that if an application is not submitted before reorganisation takes place, responsibility for progressing the bid would transfer to a future authority, creating uncertainty over whether the project would continue.
Councillor Chris McFarling, cabinet member for climate emergency and biosphere, said he was disappointed by the delay but accepted the need for additional consultation.
He said: “I am disappointed that the application process will be put back, particularly given the amount of work already undertaken and the opportunity this presents for the Forest of Dean.
“However, we have heard the feedback from those who feel they have not yet been fully involved, and this extension provides an opportunity to work more closely with them as the proposal develops.”
Mr McFarling said the council recognised that some residents still had questions about the designation and wanted more information before any application was submitted.
He added: “We recognise that some people still have questions and want greater clarity, and it is important that everyone with an interest in the Forest of Dean, including those who support the proposal as well as those who have concerns, has the opportunity to engage with the process and understand what is being proposed.
“We will continue to engage with communities and stakeholders to ensure there is a clear understanding of what a UNESCO Biosphere designation means, and just as importantly, what it does not mean.”
Mr McFarling said the proposal was intended to celebrate the Forest’s unique identity, protect its traditions and secure recognition for an area valued by residents, businesses and visitors alike.
The council has said further details on the extended consultation programme will be announced in due course.
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