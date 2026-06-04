COMMUNITY groups, charities and event organisers planning summer activities in the Forest of Dean are being reminded to make sure they have the correct permissions in place before their events take place.
Forest of Dean District Council has issued advice about Temporary Event Notices (TENs) ahead of what is expected to be a busy season for festivals, fundraisers, village celebrations and other community gatherings.
A TEN is required when organisers intend to sell or supply alcohol, provide regulated entertainment such as live music, dancing or performances, or serve hot food and drink between 11pm and 5am.
The council is urging organisers to check requirements early and ensure applications are submitted in time.
Standard TEN applications must be received at least 10 working days before an event, with weekends, public holidays, the day of submission and the first day of the event not counting towards the deadline. Late TEN applications can be submitted up to five working days before an event, although stricter rules apply and applications cannot be accepted after the deadline.
Temporary Event Notices can be used for events involving up to 499 people, including staff, performers and guests, and can apply to premises, open spaces or temporary structures. Events can run for a maximum of 168 hours, or seven days.
The council is encouraging organisers not to advertise or operate events until all necessary permissions are in place.
According to licensing guidance, TENs can also be used to extend operating hours at venues which already hold a licence or certificate granted under the Licensing Act 2003.
Applications can be made online through the council's website or by submitting a paper application. A £21 fee applies to each notice.
Further information about Temporary Event Notices, eligibility requirements and application procedures is available from Forest of Dean District Council's licensing team.
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