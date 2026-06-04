WOMEN riders from across the Forest of Dean and beyond are being encouraged to hit the trails this month as Forestry England prepares to host the second FOD Women’s Takeover Day at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre.
The free event will take place on Saturday, June 13, and builds on the success of last year’s inaugural takeover, which attracted riders from across the country and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants.
Organisers say the day is designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment where women can develop their skills, build confidence and connect with other riders.
Set in the heart of the Forest, the event is open to riders of all abilities, from complete beginners taking their first steps into mountain biking to experienced cyclists looking to meet like-minded women and spend time on the trails.
Forestry England says the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to make mountain biking more accessible and inclusive. Research cited by organisers suggests that only around 20 per cent of mountain biking participants in the UK are women.
Kate Thoday, Recreation Ranger at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, said: “For us, there’s still work to do to make sure everyone feels supported, seen, included and inspired to get into the sport.
“The FOD Women’s Takeover Day is all about building momentum to make mountain biking even more accessible for women. It’s not about excluding men or dividing the scene; it’s about making sure everyone has the chance to thrive.”
A variety of activities will be available throughout the day. These include social rides led by experienced riders, coaching opportunities, family-friendly sessions and a women’s dig session introducing participants to trail building.
Riders will also be able to take advantage of half-price uplifts, helping them spend more time riding and learning new skills.
This year’s event will be supported by OS Maps, which has joined Forestry England as an event partner.
Laura Bailey, Senior Partnerships Manager at OS Maps, said: “We’re excited to be part of this year’s programme with Forestry England, helping open up the outdoors to more women through shared experiences.
“From inspiring routes to building confidence on the trails, we’re looking forward to showcasing how OS Maps can support real adventures.”
Forestry England is also continuing its work with the University of Bristol-led Fostering Inclusive Action Sports project, which aims to tackle gender inequality in action sports including mountain biking. The partnership helps ensure events are organised in a way that encourages greater participation and inclusivity.
The first FOD Women’s Takeover Day in 2025 received praise from attendees, with many highlighting the supportive atmosphere and opportunities to meet fellow riders.
Organisers say the event also helped strengthen links within the local riding community, with some participants continuing to meet regularly long after the day itself.
The Forest of Dean Cycle Centre will remain open to all visitors during the takeover day, with organisers stressing that the event is intended to be inclusive and welcoming for everyone while providing a platform to encourage more women into the sport.
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