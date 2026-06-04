Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Home and family matters claim your attention, and you may feel keen to tackle repairs or improvements around the house. At the same time, romance and local social events bring pleasure. You’re also eager to refine a skill, and you already sense clearly how this can evolve.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You are open to fresh ideas and eager to learn through direct experience, seeing value in a wide range of viewpoints. Communication with neighbours or siblings needs extra clarity now. You are also working hard to increase income, and you’ll happily enjoy spending some of it too.
Gemini (May22/June21)
New beginnings beckon as you explore fresh ideas and possible lifestyles before committing to them. Your earning power is strong, making this an excellent time for business or commerce. Persuasive words help you win debates, and housemates seem far more willing than usual to consider your suggestions.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A lively, sociable week lies ahead, and recent changes in your circle are already proving useful. Talented allies are ready to help you reach important aims. You have the energy to meet challenges, though it helps to curb irritation. A calming walk outdoors restores perspective beautifully.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
This week brings a curious tug-of-war. Part of you wants to keep a low profile or work alone, while another part enjoys lively networking and spontaneous connections. Both moods have their place, even if it proves hard to predict your rhythm from one day to the next.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You have been intensely focused on getting results, and your determination has made you more organised than ever. Yet work is not the whole story. Warm gestures, thoughtful gifts and affectionate moments in romance or friendship bring extra comfort, making close relationships feel especially reassuring and secure.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re finding imaginative ways to use what others might discard, and this practical creativity serves you well. Fundraising, shared assets or painting projects all benefit from your fresh approach. Energy is strong and life looks brighter, but clearer agreements are needed to prevent avoidable misunderstandings with others.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Team efforts bring fun, physical energy and a welcome competitive edge. Your enthusiasm will be impossible to miss. That same drive strengthens your professional efforts too, helping you excel at an important task. Travel possibilities and international links add fresh inspiration and broaden your outlook beautifully.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
This is an excellent moment to review your broader direction in life. Are you still moving towards earlier goals, or has your path shifted? If plans remain vague, now is the time to define them. Spontaneous travel looks exciting, and singles could meet someone special along the way.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Financial gains may come from several directions now, including publishing, media, refunds, inheritance or unexpected insurance matters. You are working hard to raise income, but you’re equally willing to spend on experiences that enrich life. If single, someone wealthier or more worldly could capture your attention.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A key decision asks you to consider how fair and balanced a partnership really is. You know giving and receiving should feel equal, and recent guilt has made this clearer. Career matters look promising, though, and your boss seems ready to trust you with greater responsibility and scope.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Life looks especially promising, and this week’s new moon invites you to improve family life and home relationships. Consider what would make your surroundings feel happier and more uplifting. Energy levels are strong, making shared activities with neighbours or friends enjoyable. An impromptu gathering could prove a delight.
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