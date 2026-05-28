Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Conversations flow warmly now, whether online, in business or among friends, and your communication skills are especially persuasive. Talents in writing, teaching, acting or marketing could boost income. Positive energy attracts the right company, while competitive activities bring out your fiercest, most determined side in a thrilling style.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Career developments lift your spirits and an increase in income adds fresh confidence. New possibilities encourage you to rethink what once felt settled. Your words inspire others and your enthusiasm is catching. Mentally and physically energised, you feel ready to explore changes that promise greater fulfilment.
Gemini (May22/June21)
The week opens on a bright and enjoyable note, bringing encouraging developments in romance, business and finances. Interesting conversations add sparkle, while your stamina and determination help you pursue success with confidence. Inspired by the achievements of others, you are taking exactly the right steps towards your own.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Romance, friendship, fun outings and travel brighten your schedule, while warmer relationships make the week feel especially heartening. Artistic or creative pursuits flourish too. Tension linked to a friendship or partnership begins to melt away at last, leaving you freer, happier and more open to life’s pleasures.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Family or workplace tensions could flare easily, so avoid feeding conflict. Instead of focusing on how others must change, use this energy to improve your own approach. Progress is happening, even if slowly. Celebrate each small success and trust that patience will carry you steadily towards your aims.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Your desire for order and perfection grows stronger, and this helps you organise life more efficiently. Practical tasks, research and long-term assignments benefit from your focused energy now. Matters linked to education, publishing or study move forward too. One important commitment is finally brought to completion.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
The influence of others on your thinking may be stronger than you realised, so choose your company wisely. Helpful people can guide you well, while doubtful characters should be avoided. If someone’s motives feel uncertain, trust that instinct and steer clear before their influence shapes important choices.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Links with people from overseas or different backgrounds will prove stimulating now, while education, legal or publishing matters invite fresh thought. A loved one wants to discuss future travel plans and you have plenty of exciting ideas. Your dreams are ambitious, yet you are approaching them practically and well.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
An unexpected opportunity lifts your mood and renews motivation, especially where career aims are concerned. Changing circumstances help you rediscover an old talent that still has plenty to offer. Working with like-minded people feels especially rewarding, and shared discussions about the future bring satisfying results and strong mutual purpose.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Partnerships in romance and business take centre stage, inviting you to understand more about those closest to you. Gifts, refunds or other benefits may come through people you know. Romantic possibilities look especially rich, while growing social activity only seems to sharpen your ambition and long-term drive.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Romance, friendship, sports and creative pursuits all look especially vibrant. Those working in arts, entertainment or performance can expect an exciting time, and travel may also feature. If staying home, warm family gatherings bring joy. A beautiful property find or purchase for the home could prove irresistible.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Life calls for more play, creativity and joy. Your inner child deserves proper attention now. Responsibilities still matter, yet they must not crowd out fun. Make room for sports, socialising, outings and artistic pleasures. A healthier balance between duty and delight will lift both spirits and energy.
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