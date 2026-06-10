Monmouth Choral Society’s concert at St Mary’s Church, Monmouth, on Saturday (6th June) was titled Songs of the Spirit, and began with an unaccompanied performance of We Shall Walk Through the Valley arranged by Undine Smith Moore writes Christopher Northam.
. This tested the resolve of the singers so early in the evening, but the calmer waters of the first of two offerings by Florence Price, Wander-Thirst, saw the singers warmed up and more confident, setting up a platform for the evening’s excellent soloist Rebecca Chellappah, who sang the evocative and moving Night, also by Price.
A longer choral offering followed, Loud He Sang the Psalm of David by Samuel Coleridge Taylor, composer of the Hiawatha trilogy. This was confidently sung and complemented with excellent support from accompanist Sam Bayliss, who had his hands full with a large number of notes.
With the choir taking a well earned rest and conductor Steven Kings taking over accompanying duties, we reached solo offerings, Three Dream Portraits by Margaret Bonds, sung by our soloist for the evening. With words by Langston Hughes, this powerful cycle was given an impressive performance. The gorgeously piquant and bluesy harmonies were a delight as was the partnership between singer and pianist. I shall certainly look out for more music by this particular composer.
Wye is a musical plea for our beloved river on its increasingly difficult journey from Plynlimon to its mouth into the Severn at Chepstow. Composed by Eloise Gynn, this sincere tribute to our local river calls for a nerveless performance for any choir. The use of slow speeds, inventive textures and different vocal techniques has created a minor masterpiece — a snapshot of the life of a river.
Starting with Kingfisher (with breeze sound-effects in the choir) the music moves on to a lament listing the chemicals that poison the aquatic life. A lullaby-like rocking feel pervades the last section, which ends in an impassioned climax. The few seconds silence after the final sound died was testament to the power and commitment of this relatively recent work by a composer to look out for.
Three well known Welsh folk songs, arranged imaginatively by Steven Kings, followed the interval. The choir certainly rose to the challenge well, as they also did for the seven sections of John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit. The lively numbers bounced and danced along, and the slower items, with Rebecca Chellappah well to the fore, were truly moving with some beautifully modulated singing from all the choir.
Everyone should be congratulated in putting on a brave and inventive programme such as this… a journey from dark to light. Much for the audience to ponder and, as always, many thanks to Monmouth Choral Society and their inspirational conductor Steven Kings.
Monmouth Choral Society (MCS) can be traced back to the early days of the reign of Queen Victoria. Its strength and form have changed over the years and its fortunes have fluctuated. Bitter internal wrangles were frequently aired in the local press and make riveting reading in Keith Kissack's book Victorian Monmouth.
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