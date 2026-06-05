A CHEPSTOW-based technology company has secured more than £1 million funding to help accelerate growth.
Breaking Change, a company developing cutting-edge tools for the global games industry, is developing software infrastructure that helps game studios model, simulate and maintain the complex systems that underpin modern games.
The funding package includes £735,000 in equity investment, led by the Development Bank of Wales and Haatch, alongside an Innovate UK Growth Catalyst grant. The Development Bank’s Technology Venture Investments team has invested £350,000 from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund, with Haatch contributing £285,000.
The remaining equity investment includes participation from Saola Ventures and prominent games industry business angel Dr Tomas Rawlings.
Dr Jonathan Quinn, co-founder and CEO of Breaking Change, said: “The games industry is at a real inflection point. Player expectations are rising, but the tools available to studios haven’t kept pace with the complexity of modern games.
“Our platform is designed to remove some of the biggest technical barriers, helping studios build richer, more dynamic experiences while reducing the risk and cost of development. This funding package allows us to advance the platform, move into real-world pilots, and work directly with studios to prove that value.
“I also gratefully acknowledge earlier grant and programme support from Media Cymru, Innovate UK and the UK Games Fund, alongside founder backing from the Royal Academy of Engineering. This support has also been instrumental in the company’s growth to date and in building the foundations for its next phase.”
The investment will support the delivery of pilot projects with game studios during 2026 as the company builds traction for wider commercial adoption.
The £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund supports Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available from £25,000 to £10 million.
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