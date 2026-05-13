CO-OP has confirmed plans to open a new store in Lydney during the second quarter of 2026.
It will be a franchise-operated store on a petrol forecourt roadside service station, as part of the group’s plan to launch new and refurbished convenience stores across the UK, and to invest in local communities.
The Lydney store will share its convenience expertise with forecourt operators to create a combined fuel and food destination.
Kate McCrae, Retail Director at Co-op, said: “We’re investing to create local stores which are more than just a shop, they are a convenient hub contributing to local life and meeting the needs of communities.
“Whether it’s quality food for an evening at home, food and drink on the go, a top-up shop or our wide range of added services, we’re here to serve and support communities, conveniently.”
While Co-op has not confirmed the exact date it is expected to open, it said the 24 new openings and refurbishments across Britain will launch before the end of June.
This investment follows the launch of 18 stores during the first quarter of the year, and will bring the total number of new and upgraded Co-op stores in the first half of 2026 to over 40.
The programme includes a mix of new stores, refurbished locations reopening following investment, and new franchise sites. Co-op said its franchise expansion will continue to focus on locations such as university campuses, hospitals and petrol forecourts.
The investment spans communities across Britain, including locations in Cumbria, Gloucestershire, London, the Midlands, Scotland and Yorkshire.
Co-op said its franchise estate is expected to grow to more than 100 locations during 2026 adding that its strategy remains focused on operating small-format convenience stores that act as local community hubs, offering groceries alongside additional services such as coffee, parcel collection, payment services and rapid grocery delivery.
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