A VEHICLE servicing and repair company which began operating from a business park near Redmarley d’Abitot before obtaining planning permission has been granted approval to continue trading following a decision by Forest of Dean District Council.
Auto Correct Garage Services Ltd, based at Unit 1, Bromsberrow Heath Business Park, submitted a retrospective planning application after starting work from the site in October 2025.
The company, owned by Antony Lewis, had operated as a vehicle servicing, MOT and repair centre for around seven months before the application was considered by planners.
Planning documents show the business occupies an industrial unit measuring approximately 830 square metres with space for up to 12 vehicles. Because vehicle repair and testing activities fall within Use Class B2, formal planning consent was required. The application sought permission to retain the use of the building as a garage and MOT centre.
No significant external alterations were needed for the business to operate from the site, although internal changes were carried out. Alan Steele, of AGS Developments, said partition walls had been installed to create a reception area while staircase alterations improved the building’s layout and compliance with regulations.
Planning officer Matthew Green concluded the proposal was acceptable, noting Bromsberrow Heath Business Park is an established employment location. He said the continued operation of the garage would support jobs and economic activity and represented an appropriate use within the wider business park.
A neighbouring unit had previously been granted permission for a motor vehicle MOT testing bay, providing a precedent for automotive-related uses at the site.
Planners also assessed the impact on nearby properties, including Grade II listed Heath House. The report found the proposal would not harm the character of the area or the setting of the listed building because no external alterations were proposed.
Environmental Health officers raised no objections and confirmed no substantiated complaints had been received regarding the garage’s operation. This was considered evidence that the business was not creating unacceptable disturbance for neighbouring residents.
Conditions attached to the approval restrict operating hours to 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 1pm on Saturdays, with no work permitted on Sundays or Bank Holidays.
Officers concluded the proposal represented an efficient use of an existing commercial unit within a long-established business park rather than inappropriate countryside development. They said the site’s parking provision and infrastructure were capable of supporting the business.
The application was submitted retrospectively after trading had already begun. However, planners considered the proposal on its merits and concluded the benefits of retaining the business outweighed any concerns.
The council approved the application, allowing Auto Correct to continue operating from Bromsberrow Heath Business Park. Auto Correct describes itself as a family-owned company with more than 20 years of motor trade experience, specialising in servicing, repairs, MOT testing, and work on electric and hybrid vehicles.
The firm also offers diagnostics, tyre fitting, brake repairs, clutch replacements, exhaust work, battery replacement, wheel alignment and specialist intake valve cleaning services for local motorists today.
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