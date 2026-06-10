The Talking Pictures TV and Renown Pictures Festival of Film takes place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th July 2026 at the historic Savoy Theatre.
The weekend features rare film screenings, live stage performances, and celebrity guests. Event highlights include hosts: Mike Read and Noel Cronin BEM from TV's The Footage Detectives. Live Performances and guests: Chart-topping singer Kiki Dee, actress Liza Goddard, actress Susan George, West End star Rosemary Ashe (celebrating Dora Bryan), and comedy legend Owen Money MBE.
Screenings: Rare and lost celluloid treasures, plus recently discovered vintage footage of Tom Jones.
The event runs between 10am to 7pm both days. Prices: £38 for a day ticket; £70 for an entire weekend ticket. Booking: Tickets can be purchased online via the Renown Films or by calling the box office at 0808 178 8212.
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