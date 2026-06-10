AN elegant summer party is to be held next month in a historic grade one-listed manor house to raise much-needed funds to support Monmouth‘s Savoy Theatre, reputedly the oldest still in operation in Wales.
The theatre, a listed building itself, costs about £4,000 a week just to stay open.
The Savoy was rescued in 2010 through the creation of the Monmouth Savoy Trust. It requires constant care and attention to the fabric of the building itself and to the staging, cinema and audience facilities that come hand in hand with a lively functioning modern auditorium.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a summer party in a great setting and for an equally great cause which gives so much pleasure to the people of Monmouth and further afield”, said Martin Newman from the Monmouth Savoy Trust.
Bubbly, food, music from the Skirrid local band, plus an optional tour of historic Treowen, at Wonastow, are on offer for one night only from 5pm on Wednesday July 8 .
“The Savoy represents a vital part of the fabric of our community,” added Martin. “This event is a brilliant way for friends and patrons of the Savoy to play a vital part in ensuring we hand over this Monmouth gem to future generations in even better shape.”
Standing on Wales' oldest working theatre site, the Savoy’s history began with the Bell Inn before 1649. Transformed into an assembly room in 1830 and a theater in 1850, it later served as a roller rink. Rebuilt in 1928, the Grade II* Art Deco building now thrives under a community trust, blending live performances with cinema.
Tickets for the fundraising event have just gone on sale and are available at the Savoy Theatre booking office and online at monmouth-savoy.co.uk.
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