MORE than 200 people gathered for this year’s Monmouth Pride event celebrating LGBTQIA+ communities on Saturday, June 6.
People arrived wearing bright colours, carrying decorated signs and rainbow flags to celebrate individuality while building a supportive community. Attendees gathered outside the Shire Hall at 11.45am where music played as the excitement built ahead of the 12pm parade down Monnow Street.
Crowds watched the colourful parade, listened to live music and heard uplifting speeches delivered by attendees, sharing personal stories and highlighting the importance of creating safe spaces for everyone. Activities at the Robin Hood included live performances, games and opportunities to connect before an afterparty took place at Estero Lounge.
Aimee Blease-Bourne, said: “Monmouth Pride was incredible this year. We had amazing performers who brought so much fun, joy and energy.
“More than 200 people joined us in the pub and on the march, and many told us how supported they felt just by being there.”
This year’s line up showcased local creativity and diversity, with performances Dryadic, Bi , Curious George, The Ragged Storytelling Collective, Forest Thump, Monmouth Community Choir, and was hosted by Nicolas Hoare.
People of all ages attended the community event as a chance to celebrate identity and express themselves. Events like Pride continue to raise awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community. The parade shared visibility as a chance for people to be recognised for being themselves, refusing to be marginalised. It gives people a chance to be apart of a celebration, part of community where people can meet, share experiences and see they are not alone, whilst most importantly spreading awareness of how events like these can be so impactful and make a difference.
Supported by Monmouth Town Council, the event created a positive and energetic atmosphere, with people gathering along the high street to watch and capture the impactful celebrations.
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