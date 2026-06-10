People of all ages attended the community event as a chance to celebrate identity and express themselves. Events like Pride continue to raise awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community. The parade shared visibility as a chance for people to be recognised for being themselves, refusing to be marginalised. It gives people a chance to be apart of a celebration, part of community where people can meet, share experiences and see they are not alone, whilst most importantly spreading awareness of how events like these can be so impactful and make a difference.