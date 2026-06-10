School Breathe, the accredited breathwork organisation founded by Monmouthshire resident, Aimee Hartley, has been awarded funding by the National Lottery Community Fund to launch The Breathing Hub - a year-long weekly wellbeing programme coming to Monmouth this September.
The programme brings together an exceptional team of practitioners - each a leader in their field - to deliver free, expert-led sessions rooted in the five-pillar philosophy of this community interest company www.schoolbreathe.org: breathwork, gentle movement, creativity, audio and deep relaxation woven together with the science and education of breath.
Joining founder Aimee Hartley to deliver the programme is a remarkable group of wellbeing experts. Andy Squiff, Qi Gong and breath coach, offers movement practices that restore flow, energy and inner balance. Abbe Opher – award winning voice actor - will lend her extraordinary voice to a series of bespoke relaxing audio recordings created exclusively for The Breathing Hub, bringing participants a deeply immersive experience of guided rest and relaxation. Evangeline Di Michele, somatic practitioner and breathwork coach, brings deep somatic expertise to support nervous system healing. And Linda Norris, breath coach and creative, weaves breathwork with artistic expression to release tension and enhance self-discovery.
Aimee Hartley, founder of School Breathe CIC said: "We have always believed that wellbeing should be accessible to everyone - and The Breathing Hub is our way of making that real. Born from the incredible results we have seen bringing breathwork into schools, it felt only natural to open those doors to the wider community. But this is about so much more than breath. It is about movement, creativity, human connection and the simple power of spending time together.
“I am so proud to be bringing together such an exceptional group of practitioners - with more names still to be announced - all united by the belief that when people feel good in their bodies and connected to one another, everything can change. To be doing this in Monmouth, with the support of the National Lottery, is a genuine gift to our community."
Sessions are shaped by the five-pillar framework that has underpinned School Breathe’s work with thousands of children and staff across the UK - Educate (the science of breathwork), Regulate (practical breath techniques), Create (art, journaling and creative expression), Narrate (audio and community connection), and Integrate (deep relaxation and embedding practice into daily life). Breathwork sits at the heart of every session, connecting and deepening the benefits of each pillar.
Sessions are open to all. There is no referral, no previous experience required and no cost. Every session includes chair-based adaptations - whether someone attends every week or simply walks through the door once, they are warmly welcome.
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