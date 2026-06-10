Aimee Hartley, founder of School Breathe CIC said: "We have always believed that wellbeing should be accessible to everyone - and The Breathing Hub is our way of making that real. Born from the incredible results we have seen bringing breathwork into schools, it felt only natural to open those doors to the wider community. But this is about so much more than breath. It is about movement, creativity, human connection and the simple power of spending time together.