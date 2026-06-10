A NEW all-weather 3G pitch has been officially opened at Caldicot Leisure Centre.
It replaces the previous 2G surface with a modern 3G pitch, providing a safer, more durable and reliable space for year-round use.
The new surface is the first of its kind in Wales and contains an organic, cork infill system which is biodegradable and is more sustainable than a traditional rubber infill system.
The Monmouthshire Council project is designed to ensure inclusive access for schools, clubs and residents.
The new pitch will be used by Caldicot School pupils during the day and will be available to clubs, community groups and others in the evenings and weekends.
The project has had funding from the Cymru Football Foundation Foundation and a Sport Wales ccapital grant.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “This new pitch is a fantastic asset for Caldicot. Sport plays a big part in our community, and now Caldicot has a brand-new facility to be proud of.
“But it’s also much more than sport, it’s about creating a space where our community can come together, build connections and lead healthy, active lives.”
Aled Lewis, Director at the Cymru Football Foundation said: “We’re delighted with the completion of the facility at Caldicot Leisure Centre – being able to provide support to upgrade this pitch has allowed us to bring new opportunities for players in the area and will meet the demand.
“Working collaboratively with Monmouthshire County Council and Sport Wales on this project has been so important in bringing a new lease of life to the facility and a huge thank you to UK Government, the Football Association Wales and the Premier League for their continued support.”
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