A 67-year-old Redmarley man who assaulted a woman in Gloucester and used abusive and threatening behaviour during the incident has been conditionally discharged for a year.
Magistrates in Cheltenham also imposed a one year restraining order on Kevin Merrick, of Hyde Park Corner, Redmarley. The order forbids him from contacting the woman in any way.
Merrick pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating her and also to using threatening or abusive behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on 29th Nov last year in Gloucester.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
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