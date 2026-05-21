A COUPLE were caught with more than £6,000 worth of cocaine after being pulled over in a car on Boxing Day.
Police said the woman started hyperventilating when they asked her whether she had drugs, and a search found up to £1,160 worth of the Class A drug hidden in her right sock.
A search of the man's house in Undy also discovered around 55g of cocaine, with a street value of up to £5,600.
Newport Crown Court heard that police stopped Christian Byrne, 42, and Kristina Lang, 25, on December 26 in a Vauxhall Corsa on the A48 near Chepstow.
Bryne was a banned and uninsured driver, and a search also found a lock knife in his jacket pocket.
Asked whether she was carrying any drugs, Lang started breathing rapidly before cocaine was discovered in her sock.
Three mobile phones and £400 in cash were also found in the car, and messages found on Bryne's phone revealed evidence of cocaine and cannabis dealing dating back to 2020, while Lang's showed she had been offering 'Cali' cannabis for sale, and organising deals and payments into her bank account.
Byrne of Rockfield Place, Undy, admitted supplying cannabis and cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.
Lang, of Brynithel, Abertillery, admitted supplying cannabis, and possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.
In mitigation, the court was told that Byrne was a cocaine addict and had tried to use drug rehabilitation resources while on remand in custody, while Lang was under his “influence”.
Byrne was jailed for three years and six months and banned from driving for four years.
Lang recieved a two-and-a-quarter year jail term, suspended for two and a half years, and was fined £500 and told to undertake a 20-day rehabilitation course.
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