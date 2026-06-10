A 41-year-old Littledean woman has been banned from driving for three years, after she was caught at the wheel whilst over the limit for a metabolite of cocaine.
Amie Williams of Oak Way, Littledean, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a Nissan Qashqai on Hayden Road, Cheltenham, on September 18 last year when she had at least 240 mcgs of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mcgs.
As well as the driving ban she was placed on a one year community order with mental health treatment requirement and up to 8 days of rehabilitation activities.
She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
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