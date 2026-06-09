A 27 year old Lydney woman who assaulted three people, including a police officer, in a Lydney pub has been ordered to pay compensation to all her victims.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court Billy Jo Garrett-Freeman of Gower Cottages, Tutshill, was also placed on a 12 months community order with conditions of drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment.
Garrett-Freeman pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and a woman by beating them at the Greyhound pub in Lydney on May 2 last year. She also admitted assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same occasion.
Her community order requires her to participate in up to ten rehab activity days and to pay £50 compensation each to the three victims. She was also fined £10 on each charge.
The magistrates made no order for her to pay costs of a surcharge on the grounds that compensation took priority.
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