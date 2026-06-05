REFURBISHMENT work has been ongoing on a rundown pub which last served a pint 15 years ago, with villagers looking forward to it playing its part at the heart of the community again.
The Masons Arms in Devauden was bought by the team behind the Carpenters in Shirenewton at the end of last year, with renovation work starting shortly afterwards.
Having shut in 2011 after the death of then licensee Brian Phillips and problems with probate, it fell into disrepair before planning was sought to convert it into a home, sparking opposition from residents.
Monmouthshire Council received more than 50 objections to the change of use bid in 2020, when the pub's last landlord Simon Phillips – son of the former licensee – said: "The pub was always the thriving hub of the community supported by the majority of the villagers.
"I know how devastated the people of Devauden were when the pub closed (people still ask me if the pub is ever going to open).
"If I was ever given the opportunity to give the community back their pub I wouldn't hesitate.”
And Gwent Campaign for Real Ale spokesperson Martyn Groucutt also weighed in, saying: "There has been no attempt to market or sell the pub as a going concern.
"It was a viable business when it ceased trading in October 2011 following the death of the previous licensee and prolonged legal issues around probate that followed."
He added that in 2011 the pub had raised £4,000 on one evening at a charity auction, plus another £1,500 in the previous month for charity - "hardly a sign of an unviable pub".
One villager added: “Devauden deserves the opportunity to have a village pub. The Masons was a hugely important community asset and can be again
"The village is expanding on top of an already healthy population. As excellent as the Village Hall is, it is not a replacement for a pub."
The application to convert the pub into a home was withdrawn at the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, and the building was re-marketed in 2023 as a pub, with it being sold last year by Powells with a guide price of £275,000.
New owners John and Christine Straw have said they aim to initially concentrate on beer sales and live music, while also providing a pool table, a darts board, a fruit machine and open fires in winter.
It comes after The Star on the Hill at Llansoy was saved from being converted into homes by a community campaign last year, with the Wyeside Brockweir Inn – closed for seven years – also due to reopen later this year after a residents' buy out and renovation.
A recent post on the Devauden Facebook page says: "Refurbishment work on The Masons Arms is progressing well and a new cellar has been fitted out to supply a range of beers and ciders.
"The owners have already selected a few of these including Stella Artois, Guinness, Butty Bach and Stowford Press, but are open to suggestions of other brands from local pub goers."
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