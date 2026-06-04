CATERING vans will be able to operate in two Welsh Government-owned woodlands in the Wye Valley but councillors have refused permission for a third.
They also limited the permission for sites at Whitestone/Bargain Wood at Llandogo and Barnets Wood, on the edge of Chepstow, and to a temporary period of three years, despite planning officers having recommended allowing standard permission without restriction.
Monmouthshire Council’s planning committee also rejected the officers’ recommendation to allow a van at the Beacon View parking area at Trellech, and deferred the application so it can be brought back to their next meeting with reasons for refusal, after raising concerns over highway safety due to the small parking area.
All three applications for the vans, which will operate from late March to October, had been submitted by the Welsh Government’s environmental body Natural Resources Wales (NRW) which is responsible for the woodlands and has made applications for around nine sites across Wales.
Planning officer Phil Thomas said the vans will require street trading licences from the council, and licences to operate by NRW, which will invite bids for permission to run the catering vans for the sites, which are all within the Wye Valley National Landscape area of outstanding natural beauty.
Its tender process will award a higher score to applicants who propose to use clean energy storage such as solar panels, or batteries, and diesel generators won’t be permitted.
NRW will also require operators to comply with Welsh regulations on single use plastics, and recyclable or biodegradable food and drink containers should be used, while they will be expected to have recycling bins and ensure sites are tidy and free of litter.
But Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor Richard John, who objected to the Beacon View application, said he didn’t believe the body should be proposing a catering van.
The Conservative said: “This van is not needed and there is no evidence whatsoever visitors currently regard the absence of a takeaway food and drink facility as a problem.”
Cllr John said he was concerned about litter and parking, on higher ground above the road, could “become effectively a drive through”.
Ward colleague, and planning committee member, Jayne McKenna (Conservative) said there had been 30 objections, including from the community council and among concerns listed were how operators would wash their hands without running water.
“If the staff need to wash their hands, the nearest public toilets are in Monmouth which is a 13-mile round trip,” she said.
Cllr McKenna also raised concerns over the seven-space parking area, with it estimated a catering van could take up three of the spaces.
Labour’s Su McConnell (Croesonen) said she considered the Bargain Wood car park at Llandogo acceptable as it is “large area next to an attractive children’s play area and it seems to me the provision of food and drink would enhance the experience”.
Conservative Rachel Buckler (Devauden) suggested permission should be limited timewise, so the impact could be reviewed as the application would “change the character of this place there’s no question about that.”
The committee agreed to her recommendation of a three-year permission.
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