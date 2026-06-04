MOVES to reopen a long-closed Wyeside village pub are gathering pace, with hopes of finally pulling the first pint in seven years this summer.
Supporters and backers of the 16th Century community-owned Brockweir Inn are gearing up for a Midsummer Music night this Saturday (June 13) to boost the ongoing renovation.
And the long campaign to restore the pub to the centre of village life, right on the England/Wales border, could soon reach a major milestone, by firstly reopening as “a simple spit-and-sawdust local” before developing its offering and ensuring its long-term success.
The Brock closed in 2019 after a planning enforcement notice was served on the Grade II-listed building.
Initially bought privately, the spiralling renovation costs saw villagers band together to form a Community Benefit Society, raising £400,000 to buy it in 2024 to ensure it didn’t shut for good.
A spokesperson said: “With all of our funds going into the renovation works, fundraising is more important than ever.
“A huge thank you to Carol Knight and the team for organising our upcoming Midsummer Music Event...
“With live bands, a BBQ and fully stocked bar, it promises to be a wonderful summer evening. And for those attending the St Briavels Carnival, it’s the perfect way to end the day.
“Building work is underway. With our sights set on a summer opening, we’ve been focusing on the refurbishment of the front bar rooms.
“The new layout is taking shape, with work progressing well on reinstating access to the original snug and main bar areas.
“A huge thank you to shareholder and supporter Ollie Gladstone of Gladstone Sawmills in Lydbrook, who has generously offered to mill timber for us - and has gifted us with beautiful ten-year-aged spalted beech for our bar tops.”
Other key milestones include:
● Routing water, electrics, heating and plumbing.
● Internal underground drainage for the toilets.
● The cellar layout has been finalised with specialist technicians, including the positioning of cellar equipment and cooling systems.
● Design reviews with a range of specialist engineers are ensuring all necessary approvals and sign-offs are secured.
“With work underway, we now look to our planned summer opening. The Brock will begin its life as a simple spit-and-sawdust local, ready to serve the community while we continue to grow and develop its offering.
“We’re currently searching for a manager to help us run the pub from lift-off to long-term success. Spread the word and get in touch – or head to https://thebrockweirinn.com/pub-manager to apply.”
Last winter villagers put together their own Jilly Cooper-inspired calendar to raise funds, selling copies as far away as New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii.
Midsummer Music takes place on Saturday at the nearby Mackenzie Hall from 6.30pm and features (Optional)* – a band made up of six dads of St Briavels Primary youngsters – plus Me and Em and The Vipers.
And the headlining dads say their favourite floor filler is “Merry Christmas Everyone – particularly in summer! Either that or You Look Good on the Dancefloor!”
And that’s followed by a fundraising ‘Quiz Night at the Mac’ on Wednesday, June 25, at 7pm.
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