WHEN Linton Festival returns for the final time to The Alma Inn in June, it will mark 25 incredible years of live music, great beer, and an unmistakable festival spirit.
What began as a simple idea to host a few local bands one evening has grown into a much-loved three-day celebration, welcoming thousands of visitors, attracting international artists, and raising over £150,000 for local charities.
Like many great ideas, Linton Festival started in the pub and began with Dave Cherrington purchasing a CD of The Producers which evolved in a group of locals keen to see them live, but couldn’t justify the cost of the trip to Dorset.
So instead, The Producers came to Linton. With the support of the landlords Graham and Lin Webb, and just like that, Linton Festival was born.
A makeshift stage was quickly constructed using little more than tarpaulin and copper pipes. Over the years it endured wind, rain and the occasional near-miss with the roof. Parts of that original stage still stand today.
In those early days, bands brought their own sound systems but as the festival grew a proper sound and lighting was setup.
Over time, the committee has evolved but a major turning point came in 2011, when a new directorship – Dave Long, Dave Lambert, Mike Bertenshaw and Paddy Smith - brought fresh energy and direction.
It was then that Linton Festival became a Community Interest Company, strengthening its charitable mission. Around the same time, The Alma Inn came under the ownership of Dan and Gemma Evans, whose ongoing support and dedication have helped shape the festival into what it is today.
Despite its growth, Linton Festival remains entirely volunteer-run, powered by an incredible network of people working behind the scenes, from marketing, ticketing and programming, to marshals, camping crews, signage and backstage teams.
The festival has shone a light on the sheer talent within the local music scene. Now it welcomes artists from across the globe. Over the years, legendary performers such as Ruby Turner, Suzi Quatro, Wilko Johnson, Walter Trout and Geno Washington have graced the stage, alongside rock icons including Bernie Marsden of Whitesnake and Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac.
This year marks not only Linton Festival’s 25th anniversary, but also its final event at The Alma. To celebrate, organisers are pulling out all the stops to make it a fitting finale to a remarkable chapter.
The 2026 line-up reflects that ambition, with three outstanding headliners: Dark Side of the Wall (Friday), delivering an unforgettable Pink Floyd tribute; King King (Saturday), bringing their multi-award-winning blues-rock sound; and The Magic of Motown (Sunday), closing the weekend with soul, sparkle and nostalgia.
Top RnB band Nine Below Zero, whose 50-year career includes performing on iconic TV comedy The Young Ones and selling out Hammersmith Odeon, are also on the Saturday night bill.
It’s a carefully curated bill featuring artists you’d normally see headlining their own shows.
After 25 years, Linton Festival which runs from June 19 to 21, remains a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together. Here’s to the final chapter at The Alma, and to celebrating everything that’s made it so special.
And of course, heartfelt thanks go to our sponsors for their continued support and the local community for their patience.
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