THE River Wye has been granted rights that could help in the fight against the ongoing pollution affecting its water quality.
The Charter, which recognises the river as a living ecosystem, was formalised at the weekend and secures the river’s entire 130-mile catchment from Cambrian mountains to Hereford, Ross-on-Wye to Monmouth and Chepstow before heading into the Bristol Channel.
The charter is a UK first of its kind in which campaigners hope it will help save the highly polluted river.
The River Wye has become a national symbol of both ecological decline and public demand for stronger environmental protection. The river remains under severe pressure from nutrient pollution, biodiversity loss, climate impacts and emerging pollutants.
The original proposal was tabled by Herefordshire councillor Elissa Swinglehurst, representing the Llangarron ward, by reflecting broad political support for stronger river protection and long-term stewardship of the River Wye.
In 2025, ecologist Dr Louise Bodnar became the first appointed the voice of the River Wye, taking a formal voting seat on the Wye Catchment Nutrient Management Board to represent the river’s interests in official decision-making.
Dr Bodnar said: “By recognising the River Wye as a stakeholder in planning, permitting and environmental governance, the Charter helps embed the river’s interests within decision-making processes. It strengthens accountability and encourages the long-term stewardship needed to support the Wye’s recovery and future resilience.”
Symonds Yat river campaigner Angela Jones said: “The charter is an important and historic statement of intent. What is needed now is urgent action, stronger regulation of intensive poultry operations, meaningful limits on nutrient pollution.
“There also needs to be proper enforcement against offenders, and a fully funded restoration strategy for the entire catchment.
“Without immediate intervention, future generations may inherit a biologically dead river instead of the living Wye that so many of us have fought to protect.”
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