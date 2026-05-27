TODAY the Beacon was delighted to see that former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, has shared our article about the River Wye Charter launch, and pledged his support to preserve the waterway.
A charter has been developed to highlight the importance of protecting the health of the River Wye. It is endorsed by councils and institutions including Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and the Forest of Dean as well as the Brycheiniog National Park and the Wye Valley National Landscape.
When sharing his post on Instagram, Robert Plant said: “Let this be the beginning of an awakening of the devastation that has quietly killed off so much life in the arteries of our land... act to save our rivers now.”
The musician has become a prominent campaigner to save the River Wye and in the past has used his social media platforms to highlight the severity of river pollution issues to a wider audience in a bid to of raise further awareness.
The rock icon has been a longtime supporter of the UK’s rivers and campaigned tirelessly in the name of the Wye, Severn, Usk and Lugg.
On the Kidderminster Shuttle, Mr Plant attended a ‘Remember Our River’ procession in aid of protecting the River Severn from pollution.
“We can’t stand by and watch this happen. It can’t be ignored. It’s time that we all pull together, said Mr Plant.
Similarly, he shared a BBC article further highlighting the pollution damage in the River Wye.
The rocker who has close connections to the Monmouthshire area and lived in the Wye Valley in Penallt for a decade, said, “Please support and post this detail... the Wye is all but a drain! HELP.”
Pollution in rivers is a widely recognised issue and has been for a number of years. Having famous voices willing to lend their support to the campaign can help make all the difference in finding a solution to keep our rivers free of pollution for generations to come.
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