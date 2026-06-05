FORESTRY England has reminded residents to be cautious if they encounter adders in the Forest of Dean.
The venomous snakes hibernate during the coldest times of the year, usually from October to March. However, after they emerge - they look to bask in warm spots to build energy. This is more important to male adders as it is critical for them to mate.
Adders are a protected species in the UK, and the Forest of Dean along with other areas in the county, remains one of their few remaining refuges.
A Forestry England spokesperson said: “When you are out on our trails you may be lucky enough to spot an adder basking in the sunshine.
“Although venomous, adders are very shy creatures and will slip away quietly if they realise you are there.
“Bites are very rare and usually only occur when they have been disturbed and cannot get away. If you do see one please quietly watch from a distance, keep your dog under control and be respectful.”
Adders are typically shy and tend to hide from what they perceive as danger, including humans and dogs.
However, bites do happen - and this is mostly when adders are trodden on or picked up. Adder venom is generally of little danger to humans, but it can be painful and cause inflammation, and can be dangerous to vulnerable people.
If you or your dog gets bitten by an adder, you should seek medical or veterinary attention immediately.
Residents or tourists can report a sighting of an adder to the Gloucestershire Centre for Environmental Records, which helps them gather data about the local environment. Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust says this data is important for it to prioritise and conduct its important conservation work.
You can find out more information via the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust website.
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