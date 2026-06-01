A 36 year old man who obstructed a police search when he was in possession of five wraps of cocaine in Lydney has been conditionally discharged for 16 months.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court George Hawkins, address unknown, was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
He pleaded guilty to obstructing a PC in the execution of his powers of search in Severn Road, Lydney, on 25th April this year and possessing the cocaine on the same occasion.,
The court ordered forfeiture and destruction of the cocaine.
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