A 58 year old Lydney woman has been banned from driving for 22 months after she was caught at the wheel while more than twice over the alcohol limit.
Amanda Cooper, of Mallard Way, Lydney, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a Kia car on the A48 at Elton Corner when she had 89mcgs of alcohol on her breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.
As well as the driving ban she was fined £796 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £318 surcharge.
She was told that if she completes an approved driving course in due time her ban will be reduced by 22 weeks.
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