A 51 year old Lydney man has been remanded in custody to await jury trial on eleven charges including dangerous driving, making a death threat to a woman and intentionally strangling her.
Daniel Gwilym, of Augustus Way, Lydney, did not enter pleas to any of the charges when he appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates on May 11.
The court decided to send him for trial at Gloucester Crown Court and committed him in custody to make a first appearance before a judge on June 9.
Gwilym is accused of: Aggravated taking of a car which was then damaged in an accident; driving while disqualified in Highfield Road, Lydney, on 8th May this year; driving without insurance; dangerous driving in Filton, Bristol on the same date and driving with excess alcohol on his breath, also in Filton.
He is alleged to have had 113mcgs of alcohol on his breath – almost three and a half times the legal limit. He is also charged with assaulting a woman in Lydney causing her actual bodily harm and intentionally strangling her on 8th May as well as making a threat to kill her.
He is also alleged to have stolen a Boardman bike and a blu ray player from the woman and defrauded her of £200.
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