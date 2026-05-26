On Sunday (May 24), Mrs Slaughter was joined by her son Wilf to cast the bread and cheese to an enthusiastic crowd.She had diced 12 loaves of bread and about five kilos of cheese with the help of her duaghter Rebecca for the ceremony.Mrs Slaughter said Mr Creswick had been taking part in the ceremony since the death of his grandfather in 1968.The family has been involved in the ceremony since at least the mid 20th century and during the war there was special dispensation from the government to keep the tradition going.