TRIBUTE was paid to “King of the Hudnalls” Gerald Creswick at the St Briavels tradition in which he had a central role.Mr Creswick, who is also known as Ged, died suddenly on April 11.
He and his sister Margaret Slaughter have together been distributing the village’s annual Whitsun Cheese and Bread Dole.Traditionally the bread and cheese was thrown from the Pound Wall opposite St Briavels Castle but recently it has taken place from the platform of cherry picker.
On Sunday (May 24), Mrs Slaughter was joined by her son Wilf to cast the bread and cheese to an enthusiastic crowd.She had diced 12 loaves of bread and about five kilos of cheese with the help of her duaghter Rebecca for the ceremony.Mrs Slaughter said Mr Creswick had been taking part in the ceremony since the death of his grandfather in 1968.The family has been involved in the ceremony since at least the mid 20th century and during the war there was special dispensation from the government to keep the tradition going.
The dole is thought to date back to the medieval period.Before the cheese and bread dole, another St Briavels tradition was enacted.In accordance with the will of William Whittington from the early 17th century, a preacher from outside the parish is invited to give a sermon outside St Mary the Virgin Church.If the sermon pleases the congregation, the Whittington Purse of £1 6s 8d in pre-decimal coins.
Priest-in-charge of St Briavels Church Rev David Rees said: “I don’t think Mr Whittington liked the vicar at the time.”
This year’s preacher was Rev Philip Averay, the Vicar of Chepstow, who gave a homily about Pentecost and the importance of community.He was presented with the purse by Rev Rees.
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