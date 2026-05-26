Drivers in the Forest of Dean have been given advances warning of traffic restrictions and road closures along the A466 corridor to accommodate multiple major events scheduled at Chepstow Racecourse to ensure public safety and manage the high volume of traffic expected for the racecourse's seasonal calendar. The restrictions will officially commence on June 6, 2026, coinciding with the Country & Western Raceday.
Under the provisions of the order, the council will implement three primary traffic management measures on the specified event days:
- Temporary Road Closure: The layby on the A466 Northbound directly adjacent to Chepstow Racecourse will be temporarily closed to all unauthorized vehicles. Access will be strictly prohibited except for vehicles directly related to the racecourse events, emergency services, utility providers dealing with supply maintenance, and traffic obstruction removal teams. This restriction also applies to equestrians and the leading of animals.
- Prohibition of Right Turns: To prevent traffic conflict and maintain highway flow, a right-turn ban will be enforced between the A466 and Chepstow Racecourse Gate 2. Vehicles situated on the A466 will be prohibited from turning right into Gate 2, and egressing traffic from Gate 2 will be restricted from turning right onto the A466.
- Speed Limit Reduction: The standard 50mph speed limit on a critical section of the A466 will be reduced to 30mph. The speed restriction will begin approximately 230 meters from the junction with Devauden Road and extend over a distance of roughly 1.00 kilometer.
The traffic regulations will be in effect during specified operational windows on the following dates:
- Country & Western Raceday: 6th June 2026 (09:00–23:59)
- Ladies Evening: 27th June 2026 (09:00–23:59)
- Caribbean/Rum & Reggae Raceday: 24th July 2026 (09:00–23:59)
- Bank Holiday Family Day: 31st August 2026 (09:00–23:59)
- Welsh Racing Festival Weekend: 10th October (09:00–22:00), 11th October (07:00–22:00), and 12th October 2026 (07:00–22:00)
- Christmas Party Race Day: 6th December 2026 (07:00–22:00)
- Welsh National: 27th December 2026 (07:00–22:00)
Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services for Monmouthshire County Council, confirmed that any existing traffic orders conflicting with these temporary arrangements will be suspended for the duration of the racecourse operations to ensure the order takes legal precedence. Local motorists are advised to anticipate delays on the A466 between Chepstow and St Arvans during these peak event windows.
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