Drivers in parts of the Forest of Dean are being advised to plan ahead as two temporary road closures are scheduled later this month to allow essential electricity infrastructure works to take place.
Gloucestershire County Council has confirmed that Bicknor Street in English Bicknor parish will be closed for part of the afternoon on Friday, April 24. The closure will affect a 100‑metre stretch of road between Well Meadow Lane and Shallis Hill Cottage, where pole replacement works are due to be carried out. The road is expected to be shut between midday and 5pm.
Further disruption is planned in Littledean parish on Wednesday, April 30, when Collafield will be closed between 9am and 5pm. The closure will run from Causeway Road to Beacon Hill Reservoir, covering a distance of around 450 metres. The work will again involve renewing electricity poles.
In both cases, signed diversion routes will be in place, and pedestrians and emergency vehicles will still be able to access nearby properties. While the council expects the work to be completed on the dates given, residents are being warned that the closures could technically remain in force for up to 18 months if unforeseen delays occur.
Gloucestershire Highways says the measures are necessary to ensure public safety while the vital maintenance work is carried out. Motorists are urged to follow diversion signs, allow extra time for journeys, and take care on narrow rural roads during the closures.
For more information, residents can contact Gloucestershire Highways or visit the county council’s website.
Planning consultation closes today
A number of new planning applications affecting communities across the Forest of Dean have been submitted and close for comment today (Wednesday).
Forest of Dean District Council has received a listed building application for Moat Farm on Moat Lane, Staunton, seeking consent for a replacement roof, new windows and door, along with the addition of a rear canopy.
Also in Staunton, proposals have been lodged for a self‑build ‘live work’ dwelling on land at 2 Acres, although planners have flagged that the scheme does not appear to accord with the current development plan.
In Dymock, outline permission is sought for up to four new homes on land north of Bayfield Gardens, while an application at Shepherds Hill, Redmarley, would allow an existing annexe to be used for holiday lets and short‑term rentals.
Elsewhere, a part‑retrospective garage outbuilding is proposed at Skycroft, Woodside, Woolaston.
Full details can be viewed online or at council offices.
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