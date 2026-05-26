A major new property development in Woolaston has taken a significant step forward following a formal submission to the local authority. The Forest of Dean District Council has confirmed receipt of a reserved matters application, tracking under reference P0561/26/APP, which seeks final approval for a substantial residential project in the village.
The application follows an earlier outline planning permission (P1715/22/OUT) granted for the site located on land adjacent to Alans Cottage, situated in the Netherend area of Woolaston. Developers are now seeking the green light on critical specific details, including the overall site layout, structural scale, landscaping, architectural appearance, and vehicle access arrangements.
Local residents and interested parties have until June 17, 2026, to review the blueprints and lodge any formal representations. The full detailed plans are available for public inspection electronically at the Council Offices on High Street in Coleford, or online via the official portal at www.fdean.gov.uk.
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