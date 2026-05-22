An exceptional almost thirty-acre rural Gloucestershire smallholding in a sought-after village, with equestrian facilities, stables, a large heated indoor swimming pool, fishing ponds and a bluebell wood galloped off for £920,000 at auction last week.
Bell House and Stables, on Lumbars Lane, in the hamlet of Elton, near historic Newnham was listed with a guide price of £750,000.
With sweeping panoramic views over the River Severn in Gloucestershire, the smallholding saw a total of five bidders battling it out to secure the lot.
Olivia Williams, of Paul Fosh Auctions, says the exceptional equestrian smallholding set in around 29.27 acres offers the new owner a rare combination of substantial family accommodation and extensive equestrian facilities.
Privately positioned at the end of Lumbars Lane within the sought after village of Elton, Bell House & Stables enjoys a peaceful setting surrounded by glorious Gloucestershire countryside.
Olivia said: “There was enormous, targeted interest in this truly exceptional smallholding as soon as we listed it for auction and it was under starter's orders. And this ante post interest continued to the sale with a total of five individual bidders lodging an impressive 69 bids before the property was napped up for a wonderful £920,000.”
Olivia said:“The main residence is a spacious, four-bedroom detached home that has been extended over time to create generous living accommodation.
“The ground floor offers an entrance hall, fitted kitchen with quartz worktops and Rangemaster cooker, utility room, office, conservatory, open plan dining room, and an impressive triple aspect sitting room.
“A marvellous standout feature of the home is the 6ft, heated indoor swimming pool with adjoining shower room, providing year-round non weather restricted, round leisure facilities.
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