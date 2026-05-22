The Old Rectory Care Home in Longhope hosted a very special party earlier this month when they celebrated not one, not two, but three 100th birthdays! Residents Hilda Bower and Glenys Chenery were both born on May 19, 1926, while Mary Relph was born two weeks later on June 3. Word of this incredible coincidence spread throughout the area and the ladies were paid a visit TV and radio journalists keen to tell their stories. No party is complete without cake, music and loved ones, and these were all out in abundance. The Bluebird Belles provided everyone with foot tapping tunes and the party was a very happy celebration. Rosemarie Halifax, the manager of The Old Rectory said “ Living in the Forest of Dean must be the secret to longevity! We are so honoured to have such wonderful residents and this has been a day to remember.” Glenys, who served as a code breaker at Bletchley Park enjoyed the day in company of several generations of her family and everyone was captivated by her wartime experiences. The Old Rectory specialises in residential, dementia, and respite care. Nestled in the idyllic village of Longhope, it boasts unparalleled care and comfort, a cottage garden crammed with beautiful plants, and superb views across the Forest.