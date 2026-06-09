THE Forest of Dean Crematorium will welcome visitors as part of a community open day on Saturday, July 11.
An invitation is open to anyone to visit between 10am and 2pm, when they will be able to tour its gardens and chapel.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to take a tour of the crematory and meet the crematorium’s team. The community open day is free of charge, there is no need to book in advance, and light refreshments will be available.
Jon Deacon, Manager of the Forest of Dean Crematorium said: “Our open day presents people with the opportunity to visit our crematorium and its grounds in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere and learn more about everything we have to offer.
“Visitors can meet the professional and dedicated team here, who take pride in providing exceptional care and support.
“Our open day is also an opportunity to ask any questions about what we do, especially the various service options we offer and opportunities for personalisation to help with making the right choice for themselves or a loved one.
“We are committed to upholding exceptional standards for the families we serve, working closely with industry partners, delivering exceptional care, peace of mind and the most uniquely personal farewell options to every family.
“We will also be glad to speak to anyone about options for memorialisation, whether that is in our grounds, ash scattering away from a crematorium or other options, such as personal keepsakes.
“Should they wish, visitors are also welcome to write a letter or card to someone they have lost and place it in our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box. We look forward to welcoming our neighbours from near and further afield.”
The post box is located at the memorial gardens which enables people to write letters, cards and messages to those they have lost, and ‘post them’.
That includes letters, postcards, birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards or Christmas cards. It has been a popular concept for the crematorium following the first installation of the post box idea in Gedling Crematorium, near Nottingham.
Forest of Dean Crematorium and Gedling are part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, and which is trusted by more families than any other provider to deliver funerals for their loved ones.
All Westerleigh's locations are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect, while benefitting from exceptional care and support from its teams.
Research carried out recently by Westerleigh Group with more than 2,000 people aged over 55, who have planned a funeral over the past five years, revealed that 92 per cent of respondents said that having a personalised service is important.
For more information about Forest of Dean Crematorium, you can visit its website on www.forestofdeancrematorium.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.