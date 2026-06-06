FRYDAY’S in Bream has been announced as the winner of the 2026 Fish and Chip Awards in the Forest of Dean.
Residents were invited by Matt Bishop MP to support their favourite local chippy as he sought to find the best fish and chips in the district.
The contest was organised to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, which took place on Friday, June 5, and culminated with the MP presenting Fryday’s with the award.
Matt Bishop MP said: “I’m pleased to announce the winner of the 2026 Fish and Chip Awards in the Forest of Dean is Fryday’s in Bream.
“I had the pleasure of presenting the award this evening and sampling their brilliant fish and chips myself. Huge congratulations to the whole team at Fryday’s for this well‑deserved recognition.
“If you haven’t been yet, pop in and support a fantastic local business!”
Mr Bishop said the competition was designed to shine a spotlight on the independent businesses which continue to serve communities throughout the district every week.
He added that fish and chip shops remain an important part of towns and villages across the Forest, bringing people together regularly while supporting local jobs and providing a familiar community meeting place.
National Fish and Chip Day was created in 2015 by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association to celebrate the fish and chip industry across the UK.
The annual event has become a major date in the industry calendar and encourages shops, suppliers and customers to come together to celebrate one of Britain’s most popular dishes.
Organisers say last year’s event reached more than 440 million people through media coverage and social media activity.
Supporters of the day for 2026 include Middleton Foods, Hook and Fish Packaging, Seafood from Norway, Frymax, Blakemans and Drywite.
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