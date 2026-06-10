MEMBERS of the community will be able to speak to education professionals and community organisations directly at events in Monmouthshire over the course of June and July as schools open their doors to other organisations who offer support on their doorstep.
The county’s four secondary schools in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow and Caldicot have participated in the initiative for two years now. But this year the two pupil referral units, also in Abergavenny and Chepstow, will welcome members of their community to learn more about the support they offer as well as providing a base for people to access other kinds of services.
The events have previously helped strengths local connections by allowing pupils to meet organisations that can support their wellbeing, provide practical advice and raise awareness of the services available to them and their families.
This offer will be extended to parents and residents in the local area in the afternoon at the schools, helping to support the wider community.
With a number of organisations involved in each, schools will provide a welcoming environment where young people and families can learn about support available in their community.
At the end of the school day, people will be welcome to come and speak to different service providers from Monmouthshire to learn more about the kinds of opportunities they may be able to access.
The next Schools and Communities Together events are planned for:
Monmouth Comprehensive, Monmouth, June 23 9am to 4.30pm
King Henry 3-19 School, Abergavenny, July 2, 9am to 4.30pm
Chepstow Pupil Referral Unit, Chepstow – July 6, 9am to 4.30pm
Chepstow Comprehensive, Chepstow, July 7 9am to 4.30pm
Caldicot Comprehensive Caldicot, July 9 9am to 4.30pm
Abergavenny Pupil Referral Unit, Abergavenny, July 13, 9am to 4.30pm
From 3pm onwards, parents, carers and residents are invited to attend, meet the support agencies involved and find out more about the services, activities and advice available for children, young people and families in their area.
The events aim to help communities feel better informed about the support available locally and how to access it.
The Abergavenny Councillor for the Grofield Ward and Monmouthshire Council Cabinet Member for Education said the expansion of the events to pupil referral units reflects an ambition to ensure young people and families are brought closer together with their communities.
“Schools are at the heart of our communities, and these events are an important way of bringing together young people, families and the wide range of services that are there to support them,” said Cllr Laura Wright.
“By working together in this way, we can help ensure that children and young people feel connected, supported and able to access the advice and help they need close to home.”
The Schools and Communities Together events form part of Monmouthshire County Council’s wider commitment to supporting children and young people, strengthening partnership working and helping communities access the right support at the right time.
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