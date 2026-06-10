A 22-year-old Monmouthshire man is set to walk 320 miles for Jamie’s Farm.
Kieran Nurdin, a care-experienced young person since the age of seven and farm worker at Jamie’s Farm has embarked this weekend on a 320-mile walk between the charity’s farms to raise money for young people like him.
Jamie’s Farm is a charity that works with young people facing disadvantages and challenges.
Over 18 days, Kieran is walking from Jamie’s Farm headquarters at Hill House just outside Bath to its northernmost farm in Skipton, North Yorkshire, passing through the charity’s farms in Monmouth and Hereford along the way.
Kieran’s adventures will take him through remote countryside, along ancient drovers’ tracks and through the Wye Valley and Malvern Hills, averaging 20 miles a day across hill, pasture and river valley in all weathers, through the working landscapes that Jamie’s Farms call home.
He is walking in support of Challenge for Change, Jamie’s Farm’s most ambitious fundraising appeal to date, which aims to raise £140,000 in just three weeks to fund the expansion of its residential programmes and reach more young people across the UK.
Kieran will be accompanied on his walk by different members of the charity, including Jamie Fielden, the co-founder, and he’ll also meet some of the young people who have benefitted from the charity’s residential programme.
Every donation made between from June 6 and 24 will be doubled through match funding, meaning the charity will need to raise £70,000 in donations to hit its £140,000 target.
“I’m doing this walk because I love Jamie’s Farm. I have been working here for three years, and it has changed my life.
“I can’t wait to walk with other staff from Jamie’s Farm and reach the finish line.”
Beccie, Kieran’s foster mum, said: “Over the three years Kieran has been helping at Jamie’s Farm, he has thrived and flourished beyond recognition. He has grown in confidence and independence alongside his sense of humour, which is now almost as big as his smile.
“Throughout his life, Kieran has had to overcome so many huge challenges. However, at Jamie’s Farm he has found his tribe and can be true to himself, allowing him to grow and develop in the most positive way. He’s living the dream.”
Jamie’s Farm, works with young people aged typically between 11-16 who are struggling academically, socially or emotionally.
They leave the farm with greater courage and confidence, and the ability to form positive relationships, strengthening their wellbeing and helping them flourish.
Jamie Fielden, chief executive of Jamie’s Farm, said: “Every day at Jamie’s Farm, we see the transformative power of young people getting stuck into real farming jobs in these beautiful landscapes, away from the pressures of mobile phones and social media.
“We are so proud of Kieran for taking this epic challenge on – he has overcome many challenges of his own through his life, and we have no doubt he will approach this with the same quiet determination.”
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